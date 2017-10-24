Fiji Time: 8:13 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Fiji Police rewards youth for role in crime prevention

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Update: 2:45PM A 21-YEAR-old youth was presented with the Commissioner of Police's Crime Prevention Certificate of Commendation for his role in the arrest of two suspects involved in a robbery at Nadera, Nasinu last year.

Kasiano Keke of Kinoya Village and another youth were walking along Nadera on the eve of December 12 when they witnessed two youths steal the money box from a bus nearby.

Keke and his friend chased the suspects and managed to apprehend them before handing them over to Police and the money box returned to the bus driver.

While presenting the certificate and the monetary reward to Keke, Divisional Police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police Tevita Waqabaca said crime prevention was everyone's business.

"The fact that they (Keke and friend) went above and beyond to assist the driver and apprehend the two suspects is truly commendable," SSP Waqabaca said.

?Their actions led to the arrest of the two suspects who have since been charged with theft and were produced in court and their selfless act to assist a complete stranger in their time of need has earned the Commissioner of Police?s praises?.

Keke hails from Naqarani, Noco in Rewa, and he said instincts to help instantly kicked in when they saw what had happened.








