Update: 2:30PM RANGIORA, Canterbury: AN 81-YEAR-old Rangiora woman has died in the Christchurch hospital overnight following a bicycle accident in Rangiora yesterday morning.

New Zealand Police said the woman came off her bicycle on Cones Road at 9.40am when the accident occurred.

Police have yet to release the identity of the woman.

Investigations are continuing.