Fiji five win COP23 competition

Update: 12:42PM A MEDIA photographer and a beauty queen are part of the five Fijians named overnight as winners of the COP23 Pacific Photo Competition.

Candace Veramu, the reigning Miss Hibiscus and Miss Suva, Timoci Gaunavinaka, Mavis Yuen, Peter Christine, an unnamed Department of Information photographer and Savenaca Viriviri of Business Melanesia magazine submitted entries which were part of the 39 announced this morning by the COP23 secretariat.

The COP23 secretariat noted there were more than 200 photographs from 10 Pacific island countries received.

The winning photographs will be displayed at COP23 in Bonn, Germany to highlight the impacts of climate change in the Pacific to delegates and attendees from around the world.

The conference begins on November 4 and ends on November 19.