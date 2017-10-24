Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Legal experts talk international humanitarian laws

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Update: 12:36PM THE inaugural Pacific Roundtable on International Humanitarian Law opened this morning in Nadi.

Hosted by the International Committee of the Red Cross  (ICRC) and the Fijian Government, the event brought together legal experts around the region and ICRC legal experts from Geneva.

The agenda for today's meeting include climate change, reducing impacts of weapons and the regulation of peacekeepers and private security firms.

 The two-day meeting was opened by President Major General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote.

The meeting is underway at the Tanoa International Hotel.








