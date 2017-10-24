Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Village unites against violence

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

VILLAGERS of Viani in Cakaudrove have seen the benefits of the zero tolerance violence free community program in their village with the change in attitude among men towards their wives, says former village headman Lemueli Rokotuni.

"The program was launched at our village in 2015 and we have seen a huge difference in the village where everyone now works united with each other," he said.

"This is the third year for the program in the village and we have reached Phase 6."

Mr Rokotuni said men no longer sat around aimlessly during the day as they had now opted to help women with their work at home and even in the village.

"Men now take their responsibility as head of the family by helping their wives and looking out for their little children when women are busy with other chores."

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa also encouraged villagers to work together.

"The ministry's focus right now is on the economic empowerment of women, eradication of domestic violence," she said.

Ms Vuniwaqa said there were other issues pertaining to gender equality and empowerment of women that the ministry focused on.

"We are here to inform you more of our zero tolerance violence free community program as we have seen that our village is one of the villages that reported the most number of abuse cases in Fiji.

"There are a number of cases where married women are abused by their husbands and so with this zero tolerance program we want to eradicate all that," she said.








