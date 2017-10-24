Group receives catering utensils

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa handed over a set of cooking utensils and cutlery to the Nasuva Women's Group in Namalata, Kubulau, Bua. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Nasuva Women's Group in Bua will no longer worry about raising funds to purchase catering utensils to help with their income-generating projects.

This is after the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, gave them a set of catering utensils last week.

Nasuva Women's Group president Veniani Dinuku said they had several fundraising drives before to purchase their catering utensils.

"We have few income-generating projects that we need to work on and the assistance has reached us right on time," she said.

"The catering utensils will be used during village and women's group functions.

"We had requested the ministry three months ago during one of the minister's official visit to the community and we thank them for facilitating our request."

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the ministry was able to assist the women's group with the project for the women to generate income as Namalata village hosted a lot of functions for the district.

"I would also encourage the community members to partner with the ministry in addressing the issue of eliminating violence against women and children," she said.

Meanwhile, the ministry also handed over eight bee boxes to the Uluinadi Women's Group at Nasolo village in Bua.

Department of Women's acting director, Selai Korovusere said the ministry and women's groups would now work together for the empowerment of rural women.

"We will now support them with their projects and assist them to generate income for the members of group," she said.