Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dry spell worries farmer

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

THE dry spell in the Northern Division is affecting vegetable and root crops.

For Subhash Tulsi, a vegetable farmer of Bulileka in Labasa, earning money for his family's survival is tough because of the drought.

Mr Tulsi, 59, has been planting and selling vegetables for the past seven years on his five-acre land and usually makes about $1000 a week from his produce when the weather is favourable.

He sells vegetables to the Labasa market vendors.

"The farm is dried up since there is not much rain so you can imagine the struggle we are facing," he said.

Before, he planted cabbage and after three weeks, he would make $100 a day at the market selling it.

"The dry weather has affected my supply of vegetables to the market and if the dry weather continues, I might have to stop farming and resort to something else because I have to feed my family," he said.

"I need a borehole on my farm so I can at least save the vegetables that I have already planted.

"We can only hope and pray for heavy rain as this will fill up the small rivers and streams which will enable us to water our vegetable farms," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.428253.4282
GBP 0.37160.3636
EUR 0.41890.4069
NZD 0.71290.6799
AUD 0.63380.6088
USD 0.49410.4771

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video students released
  2. Thieves strike
  3. Bati-fied
  4. Minimum wage push
  5. All for Fiji
  6. Serious injuries
  7. Traditional knowledge is critical, says Tuivaga
  8. Climate workers face threats
  9. Ports employees share $256,000, give shareholders $16m
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)