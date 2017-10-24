Dry spell worries farmer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vegetable farmer Subhash Tulsi at his farm in Bulileka yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE dry spell in the Northern Division is affecting vegetable and root crops.

For Subhash Tulsi, a vegetable farmer of Bulileka in Labasa, earning money for his family's survival is tough because of the drought.

Mr Tulsi, 59, has been planting and selling vegetables for the past seven years on his five-acre land and usually makes about $1000 a week from his produce when the weather is favourable.

He sells vegetables to the Labasa market vendors.

"The farm is dried up since there is not much rain so you can imagine the struggle we are facing," he said.

Before, he planted cabbage and after three weeks, he would make $100 a day at the market selling it.

"The dry weather has affected my supply of vegetables to the market and if the dry weather continues, I might have to stop farming and resort to something else because I have to feed my family," he said.

"I need a borehole on my farm so I can at least save the vegetables that I have already planted.

"We can only hope and pray for heavy rain as this will fill up the small rivers and streams which will enable us to water our vegetable farms," he said.