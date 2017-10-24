/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Korean volunteers after arriving in Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED

EIGHT volunteers dispatched by the Korea International Co-operation Agency (KOICA) arrived in the country yesterday.

Six will work with the education sector and two with the health sector for two years, sharing their experiences and knowledge with host organisations.

Six schools, one hospital and one health centre are expected to be beneficiaries of the World Friend Korea (WFK) volunteer program.

The beneficiaries are:

* Lami Primary School;

* Basden College;

* Vishnu Deo Memorial Primary;

* Bhawani Dayal Memorial Primary;

* Dilkusha Methodist and Dilkusha Girls School;

* Tamavua Twomey Hospital; and

* Nausori Health Centre.

The KOICA Fiji office said it was grateful for the support received from relevant government organisations.

The volunteer program commonly referred to as World Friend Korea (WFK) volunteer program is one of the five main programs implemented by KOICA.

A statement from KOICA said it entailed dispatch of specialised Korean citizens to partner countries.

At hand, one volunteer is on the field, Dr Oh Chunghyeon, an ENT specialist at CWM Hospital.

The KOICA Fiji office expects to have more volunteers in the future.

WFK KOICA volunteers provide support and assistance in 38 sectors such as education, health, rural area development, vocational training, etc.

All expenses for volunteers during their service are supported by the Korean Government through the Official Development Assistance (ODA) given that KOICA was established in 1991 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a government implementing organisation for ODA.

KOICA Fiji country director Hyunwon Kim assured that the dedication and commitment of KOICA Fiji office was unwavering as it strived to contribute to Fiji's human development with consideration to the sustainable development goals (SDGs).