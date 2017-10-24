Bridge for settlement

/ Front page / News

THE commissioning of a new footbridge at Korolailai settlement in Wailoku will provide a safe and easy crossing for about 60 people in the area.

The footbridge was opened by the deputy secretary Development Co-operation and Facilitation Division in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakeasi Waikere in Wailoku on Saturday.

Mr Waikere had identified the construction of the 12-metre foot crossing project during his visit to the community, which is outside Suva City in July this year.

"Seven households, including 22 students, will benefit from this project as crossing to and from the village has been made safer and convenient. The villagers before used coconut trunks for crossing, which did not last long," he said.

"They later installed power poles to allow for crossing but this too was risky because there were no railings.

"There were cases of children falling in the stream. It was difficult to cross to the other side of the village in rainy weather."

Mr Waikere said the project was a reflection of the Government's commitment to ensuring all Fijians had access to quality infrastructure such as roads and bridges. The Office of the Prime Minister provided $3252 for the project under the Melanesian Vasu iTaukei Development Fund.

Mr Waikere also handed over a new boat and engine to Salatieli Ratumainalutu of Wairua Settlement, Tamavuaiwai on Saturday.

The boat and engine, valued at about $17,000, will be a means of transportation for Mr Ratumainalutu during his daily fishing trip to support his extended family's livelihood.

Mr Ratumainalutu owned a boat and engine that was swept away during Severe TC Winston last year.

The assistance was given under the small grants scheme of the Office of the Prime Minister.