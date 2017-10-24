AT A GLANCE

Top five cancer in women:
1. Cervix (Reproductive system)
2. Breast
3. Uterus (Reproductive system)
4. Ovary (Reproductive system)
5. Liver
* Known causes of cancer include:
* Genetics;
* Tobacco use;
* Bad diet;
* Physical inactivity;
* Sun and UV exposure;
* Radiation; and,
* Other Carcinogens (Environmental causes).
* How can you reduce the risk of getting cancer?
* Don't use tobacco;
* Eat a healthy diet;
* Be active and maintain a healthy weight;
* Reduce/moderate alcohol intake;
* Practise safe sex and avoid risky behaviours;
* Get immunised (HPV and Hepatitis); and,
* Know your family medical history and get regular screenings.
SOURCE: Ministry of Health and Medical Services