Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

AT A GLANCE

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Top five cancer in women:

1. Cervix (Reproductive system)

2. Breast

3. Uterus (Reproductive system)

4. Ovary (Reproductive system)

5. Liver

* Known causes of cancer include:

* Genetics;

* Tobacco use;

* Bad diet;

* Physical inactivity;

* Sun and UV exposure;

* Radiation; and,

* Other Carcinogens (Environmental causes).

* How can you reduce the risk of getting cancer?

* Don't use tobacco;

* Eat a healthy diet;

* Be active and maintain a healthy weight;

* Reduce/moderate alcohol intake;

* Practise safe sex and avoid risky behaviours;

* Get immunised (HPV and Hepatitis); and,

* Know your family medical history and get regular screenings.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health and Medical Services








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.428253.4282
GBP 0.37160.3636
EUR 0.41890.4069
NZD 0.71290.6799
AUD 0.63380.6088
USD 0.49410.4771

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video students released
  2. Thieves strike
  3. Bati-fied
  4. Minimum wage push
  5. All for Fiji
  6. Serious injuries
  7. Traditional knowledge is critical, says Tuivaga
  8. Climate workers face threats
  9. Ports employees share $256,000, give shareholders $16m
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)