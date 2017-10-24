Cancer roadshow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cancer Society's Talei Osborne (third from left) joins other stakeholders in a photo during a Morning Tea at Munro Leys in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Fiji Cancer Society and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services have embarked on a five-day roadshow around Viti Levu.

The roadshow began in Suva yesterday.

A four-member team, which consists of three staff members from the ministry and one from cancer society, will conduct community screenings and awareness on breast and cervical cancers as part of the Pinktober campaign month.

Cancer society events and media co-ordinator Talei Osborne said the roadshow was the first of its kind to be held in the country.

"It's the first time for the FCS to be engaged in such a roadshow like this. We are thankful for the support shown by the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders who have come on board to help us," she said.

"We are looking at making this roadshow an annual event from next year and we are trying to get as much women screened in areas the team will be visiting.

"It is important for women to be screened and come for early detection. Some of the places the team will be visiting are places where women find it hard to travel and come for check-ups. So we have decided to take this initiative to them."

The team visited the Nayavu Health Centre in Wainibuka and Nabulini Village in Tailevu, and Narewa and Vitawa villages in Rakiraki yesterday..

Today, the team will visit Rakiraki Village, Vunitogoloa, Draunivi and Rabulu villages.

The roadshow will end on Friday.