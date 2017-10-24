Man walks free

/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with the rape of his 12-year-old niece plans to reunite with his family after he was found not guilty and acquitted of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

He appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera. The alleged offence took place in Nabua, Suva on April 17 last year.

But after being freed yesterday, the 38-year-old man said he was thankful that justice had prevailed.

"I thank God because without him this wouldn't have happened," he said.

"I waited for one year and four months for this to end. Life was normal inside prison but I don't know how people would react when I return. I plan to reunite with my wife and strengthen my spiritual life," he said.

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.