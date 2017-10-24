14 days to amend charges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Motibhai's sales and marketing executive and Fiji Times director Jinesh Patel (left) accompanies editor-in-chief Fred Wesley while publisher/managing director Hank Arts (back left) follows after their court appearance yesterday. Picture: RAMA

IN order to avoid further confusion and delay in an alleged sedition case against three senior officials of The Fiji Times and the news company, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe granted another 14 days for the prosecution to file amended information with complete particulars of offence as earlier ordered by the court.

Nai Lalakai editor, Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief, Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank Arts, the company and a letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca are charged with one count each of sedition.

The five appeared before Justice Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

They are alleged to have published a letter in the Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year that was likely to be seditious.

The prosecution was earlier ordered by the court to file amended information against the second, third, fourth and fifth accused persons but failed to do so as the court ordered.

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.