Sex video students released

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

TWO 17-year-old high school students who appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday in relation to a sex video that went viral on social media were granted bail.

The two male students, whose names have been suppressed by the court, were given bail for the sum of $1000 each with two sureties.

The name of a 14-year-old female student who was allegedly involved in the sex video has also been suppressed.

The 17-year-olds were released on bail and warned against interfering with witnesses.

They were also told they were not to contact the victim. A stop departure order was issued against the two and a curfew has been imposed on them from 7pm to 6am.

The first accused has been charged with one count of abduction of a girl below the age of 18 years and one count of defilement between the ages of 13 and 18 years.

The second accused has been charged with one count of trafficking of obscene publication.








