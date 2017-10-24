Teens released on bail

/ Front page / News

THREE students of a Nausori school who allegedly raped a Year 9 student have been ordered not to return to the school where the alleged incident happened because the complainant was still schooling there.

The students, two 19-year-old and an 18-year-old appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

They were charged with one count of rape.

The alleged incident happened in August within the school premises.

State counsel Taitusi Tuenuku yesterday informed the court that one of the Prosecution's concerns if the accused persons were bailed was that they did not want them to go to the same school the complainant attended.

