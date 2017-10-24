Labour 'quiet' on poll team

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party supporters should expect a major surprise in the coming months as the party strategises for the next year's national election.

Party leader and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry confirmed that supporters should expect some big names in the party's candidate line-up.

Mr Chaudhry also confirmed that the party was preparing for its annual delegates conference next month, either in Nadi or Suva.

"We haven't got much to say, we have our convention coming up. At the moment we are finalising the venue," he said, adding they expected about 100 delegates to attend.

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.