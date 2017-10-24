Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Labour 'quiet' on poll team

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party supporters should expect a major surprise in the coming months as the party strategises for the next year's national election.

Party leader and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry confirmed that supporters should expect some big names in the party's candidate line-up.

Mr Chaudhry also confirmed that the party was preparing for its annual delegates conference next month, either in Nadi or Suva.

"We haven't got much to say, we have our convention coming up. At the moment we are finalising the venue," he said, adding they expected about 100 delegates to attend.

