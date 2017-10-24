A-G urges parents to support children

/ Front page / News

AS Years 6, 8 and 13 students sit for their external examinations this week, Attorney-General and Acting Education Minister Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum has called on parents to fully support their children.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said by supporting Fijian students, parents were investing in Fiji's future.

"I ask that all parents, guardians and teachers render their full support to Fiji's students, particularly during this examination period," he said.

"By offering students encouragement and allowing them to focus fully on their studies, we are contributing not only to their individual successes but to the collective progress of all of Fiji.

"With the combined support of parents, educators, and Government, today's students will grow into tomorrow's leaders."

