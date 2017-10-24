Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Thieves strike

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

POLICE are investigating a series of incidence where thieves broke into some businesses in an industrial area in Suva on Sunday night.

Thieves broke into several businesses located on Karsanji St in Vatuwaqa.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police were still trying to find out what items were stolen.

Robin Lal of Engineering Industrial Supplies said the thieves took $1500 from their shop, $300 from another shop and carpentry tools from the other shops in the same building. While Mr Lal claims seven shops were broken into, Ms Naisoro said police only received reports of three shops targeted by thieves.

Mr Lal said the seven shops were Kamal's Investment, Kumar's Quality Timber, Water Solutions Fiji Ltd, Vinen Motor Repairs, Nath's Panel Beater, Arrow Stainless Steel, and Engineering Industrial Supplies.

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








