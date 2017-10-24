Training for police detectives

/ Front page / News

TWENTY-ONE investigating officers from the Fiji Police Force will be able to train other police officers on the tactics to be used during caution interviews.

The officers are part of a training for trainers workshop which will upskill their knowledge of investigating and interviewing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Isikeli Sauliga said the training was a refresher course for the investigating officers, which would be useful because of the aspect of video recording during caution interviews.

"This five-day training will enable us to achieve one of our primary goals and that is to train all personnel in the Fiji Police Force with this new skill," he said.

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.