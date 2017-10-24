Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Training for police detectives

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

TWENTY-ONE investigating officers from the Fiji Police Force will be able to train other police officers on the tactics to be used during caution interviews.

The officers are part of a training for trainers workshop which will upskill their knowledge of investigating and interviewing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Isikeli Sauliga said the training was a refresher course for the investigating officers, which would be useful because of the aspect of video recording during caution interviews.

"This five-day training will enable us to achieve one of our primary goals and that is to train all personnel in the Fiji Police Force with this new skill," he said.

