Cane crushing a success

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

THE 2017 sugarcane crushing season was a success despite the dry weather which resulted in a diminished crop size.

This was the view of Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty.

"While the reduction in production from 2.1million tonnes to 1.8m was regrettable, all other areas performed quite well," he said.

"There were no major issues with the mills and there will be minimal standover cane because growers put in a lot of effort to get their cane out."

Mr Chetty said the increase in mechanical harvesters had also addressed labour shortage issues.

"In this regard we would like to thank the Government for the assistance provided to co-operatives to purchase mechanical harvesters."

He said in terms of increasing production next season, farmers had to retain seed cane and only plant when the weather was favourable.








