Editor talks on media platforms

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

NEWSPAPERS still have a distinct advantage over other types of news media platforms, says renowned US media consultant, editor and author David Mark.

Speaking at a press roundtable with local journalists in Lautoka yesterday, he said newspapers continued to earn more in terms of advertising revenue because of the type of readership it attracted.

Mark said despite the boom in social media use, people, especially the older population, continued to rely on newspapers for news.

"The reason newspapers have held on and continue to be published is because of the ad revenue continues to come in," he said.

"The business model is very difficult because advertising online is a fraction of the cost of advertising in print and so far there has not been a way to replicate that."

