Watch those termites

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

RESIDENTS living in termite infested areas have been advised to take precautionary measures as swarms were expected to be prevalent between September and November.

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji head of communications and plant pathologist Riten Gosai said swarming was common during this time of the year as it was part of the termite life cycle when they developed wings and flew to alternative areas to potentially start new colonies.

"People should take precautionary measures to stop the swarms from entering and forming new colonies inside their homes," he said.

"Once termites enter the homes, they are likely to shed their wings, make new colonies and begin feeding on wooden parts of the buildings which would be very destructive for homeowners.

