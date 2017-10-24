O'Connor denies claim

/ Front page / News

ASSISTANT Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor has defended the ministry against allegations of negligence by medical personnel at the Labasa Hospital after the death of a woman in Kioa.

Simeli Bolanacamakau's wife Telafou Fiafia, who had a caesarean delivery, died after suffering complications

Mr Bolanacamakau said an hour after giving birth to their son, his wife was informed by some midwives that she would be taken back for surgery because she was bleeding.

He claimed his wife looked well after the delivery as she fed their baby although she complained of internal bleeding.

Mr Bolanacamakau claimed that his wife's death was the result of negligence by medical personnel.

