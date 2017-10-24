/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services' blood bank aims to achieve 100 per cent volunteer blood donors around the country.

National Blood Service manager Josefa Bolaqace said Fiji had achieved 96 per cent of this target.

Mr Bolaqace said they had recently decentralised their services to the Western, Northern and Eastern divisions.

"With the availability of the blood drive bus, it can now operate in rural areas such as Sigatoka and Rakiraki," he said.

"The storage limit for blood at the bank is 42 days and with the current demand for blood in hospitals there are no expired blood supplied.

