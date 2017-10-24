Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Serious injuries

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services has treated a number of cases where people sustained serious injuries after falling from trees.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor has called on people to be cautious when picking fruits from trees.

Mr O'Connor also confirmed that a few serious cases treated at the Labasa Hospital had to be evacuated to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva recently.

He said people needed to be careful when picking fruits such as mangoes, kavika and lemons as they were currently in season.

He said the ministry was in the process of renewing its medivac tender process.

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








