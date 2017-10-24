Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Ports employees share $256,000, give shareholders $16m

Manasa Kalouniviti
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

THE board and management of Fiji Ports Corporation Ltd yesterday announced a bonus payout for its staff amounting to $256,000 and presented dividend cheques to its three shareholders totalling $16.08 million.

An outstanding financial performance during 2016 enabled the payment of the record dividend to its shareholders and the performance-based bonus for its staff.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who officiated at both events, acknowledged the FPCL board, senior staff and shareholder reps from FNPF and Aitken Spence.

"This has primarily happened because of the input of Aitken Spence, which is a world renowned port operator, not just in Sri Lanka but in other countries," he said.

"And the fact that the Fijian Government took a decision to divest some of its shares, not just in FPCL but in other public enterprises as well. The reason why we did that was to bring in strategic partners to increase our productivity and to be able to position Fiji internationally. This is very important."

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








