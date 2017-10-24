Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

While at a recent event, a large group of people waited in anticipation by the beach for the arrival of a Fijian canoe, many of whom had never seen one before, he said.

As soon as the canoe came into sight, some foreigners watched in awe and started taking photographs.

While they were doing this, one of the locals whispered to another, "Na ka qo vaka e toso tiko mai na ijini." (This canoe seems to be moving on engine power.")

The other locals burst into laughter only to find out themselves that the canoe's sail was indeed down from afar before it approached the beach.

Cala tale!








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.428253.4282
GBP 0.37160.3636
EUR 0.41890.4069
NZD 0.71290.6799
AUD 0.63380.6088
USD 0.49410.4771

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video students released
  2. Thieves strike
  3. Bati-fied
  4. Minimum wage push
  5. All for Fiji
  6. Serious injuries
  7. Traditional knowledge is critical, says Tuivaga
  8. Climate workers face threats
  9. Ports employees share $256,000, give shareholders $16m
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)