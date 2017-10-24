FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

While at a recent event, a large group of people waited in anticipation by the beach for the arrival of a Fijian canoe, many of whom had never seen one before, he said.

As soon as the canoe came into sight, some foreigners watched in awe and started taking photographs.

While they were doing this, one of the locals whispered to another, "Na ka qo vaka e toso tiko mai na ijini." (This canoe seems to be moving on engine power.")

The other locals burst into laughter only to find out themselves that the canoe's sail was indeed down from afar before it approached the beach.

Cala tale!