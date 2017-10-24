Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Tuesday 24 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Minimum wage push

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad says the Government should not engage in scare mongering tactics about the need for the minimum living wage.

Prof Prasad said this while responding to the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum's comments that increasing the minimum wage rate from $2.68 per hour to $4 would have inflation impacts on the Fijian economy.

Prof Prasad said experiences from elsewhere had shown that whenever minimum living wages were suggested, conservative governments and businesses quickly gave job losses and inflation as an excuse to reject it.

"But that is not the outcome when those wages are implemented. Indeed, if you increase people's wages, they have more money to spend on goods and services and that is good for business," he said.

He said for all the talk of economic growth, the burden of that growth had been carried by the poorest people of this country.

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.428253.4282
GBP 0.37160.3636
EUR 0.41890.4069
NZD 0.71290.6799
AUD 0.63380.6088
USD 0.49410.4771

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video students released
  2. Thieves strike
  3. Bati-fied
  4. Minimum wage push
  5. All for Fiji
  6. Serious injuries
  7. Traditional knowledge is critical, says Tuivaga
  8. Climate workers face threats
  9. Ports employees share $256,000, give shareholders $16m
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)