Climate workers face threats

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The lives of those trying to save the ecosystem face threats, says Local Government, Housing and Environment Ministry permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe in Suva yesterday. A fisherman on his way home at Nasese yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE lives of those trying to save the ecosystem are at the mercy end threats.

And every day Pacific Island countries just like Fiji face all forms of threats when coming to development and the ecosystem.

This was revealed by Local Government, Housing and Environment Ministry permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe while opening the Regional Dialogue and Learning Mission on Integrating Biodiversity and Climate Change at the National Level in Pacific Island Countries at the Holiday Inn Suva yesterday.

Mr Wycliffe said quite often these professionals were threatened because they were simply trying to do their job, and that was trying to save the ecosystem.

He said not only were their professions threatened through bribes, but also their lives were threatened.

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.