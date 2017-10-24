Traditional knowledge is critical, says Tuivaga

/ Front page / News

PACIFIC Islanders must shoulder the blame for their slow reaction to being able to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

And one of the major causes of this is total ignorance.

William Tuivaga, the program manager for SCRICCC (Strengthening on our Resilience of our islands and Communities to Climate Change) from Cook Islands, said the Pacific had the best solution, mitigation and adaptation measures to climate change.

"Total ignorance and also trying to shy away because there is that economic side to it. Making money in the name of development," he said.

