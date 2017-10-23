Fiji external exams: Government releases details

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:11PM TENS of thousands of students nationwide have begun their 2017 external examinations this week.

Students in Years 6 and 13 started with their exams today, and Year 8 students are scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The Government today released ther details of this year's external examinations.

A total of 17,713 Year 6 examinations students will finish their exams, comprising seven subjects, tomorrow.

A total of 16,939 Year 8 students will begin their exam on Wednesday and finish on October 27.

And some of the 8228 Year 13 examination students began today until November 2.