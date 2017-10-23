Fiji Time: 2:07 AM on Tuesday 24 October

Green Bond seminar to detail technicalities

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, October 23, 2017

Update: 8:59PM FOLLOWING the Government's announcement of Fiji becoming the first emerging market to issue a sovereign Green Bond, a joint investor awareness seminar has been organised to discuss its technical details.

A media alert issued by the Reserve Bank of Fiji this evening stated the issuance of the Green Bonds was an important tool in assisting the Government finance its planned transition to low carbon and climate resilient economy.

And to this respect, the central bank states that investment will be open to everyone who is willing to be part of this opportunity to support green growth.

The Ministry of Economy and the Reserve Bank of Fiji will host this seminar at the RBF conference room in Suva on Wednesday.








