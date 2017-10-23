Nadi holds pre-launch of 70h anniversary and city declaration

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar with government dignitaries, traditional heads of vanua and invited guests at the pre-launch party in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 8:33PM NADI residents and dignitaries today celebrated a pre-launch of the 70th anniversary and the declaration of the Jet Set town to a city.

The pre-launch this evening hosted by the Nadi Town Council highlighted the significance of the town's upcoming declaration.

Minister for Local Government, Infrastructure and Environment Parveen Bala Kumar said the new development would open doors to investment and economic opportunities.

"The forthcoming Nadi 70th anniversary celebrations and the declaration of Nadi City, are organised on the values found in the theme for this event: 'From Town, to Fiji's Most Liveable Green City'," he said.

"As is the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant that aims to unite the Pacific Islands in the fight against climate change through capacity building for our oceans, islands and skies.

"This pre-launch for the three events is to begin awareness on both the celebrations and the theme and principles for those celebrations.

"I can see many of the ground staff from Nadi Town Council here.

"I would like to personally thank and commend you for being on the ground in keeping Nadi clean and green.

"I have seen many of you work very hard, under hard conditions, to keep its streets clean. Its green spaces green."

He added there were also opportunities for environmental initiatives.