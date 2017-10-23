Fiji Time: 8:28 PM on Monday 23 October

Fiji Times Logo

Japan-Fiji cooperation beneficial to growth

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, October 23, 2017

Update: 4:50PM JAPAN and Fiji's cooperation will help each other to continue to grow in essential sectors.

This is after Akita Prefecture and Akita City in Japan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Fiji's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary Alison Burchell said the benefits of sport, physical education and culture would allow a gateway to other areas of cooperation that included commerce and tourism.

The Akita Prefecture and Akita City have both submitted a proposal to host Fiji's teams to the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the Olympic Games in 2020 as a pre-event training camp.








