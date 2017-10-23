Fiji Time: 8:28 PM on Monday 23 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Northerners kick start Government grant distribution

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, October 23, 2017

Update: 4:13PM THE distribution of micro and small business grants recipients of the 2016 and 2017 Micro and Small Business Grant Program began in Taveuni, Vanua Levu, today.

Today's event kick starts the issuance of MSBG 2016 and 2017 grants in the Northern Division, which will conclude in Nabouwalu, Bua, after disbursements in Savusavu, Labasa and Seaqaqa, respectively. 

Speaking at Taveuni today, Minister for Industry and Trade Faiyaz Koya told people on the island he was aware that recipients of the grant had been anxiously awaiting today's event after being visited by the ministry's officials and the Fiji Development Bank some months back.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.658153.6581
GBP 0.37210.3641
EUR 0.41850.4065
NZD 0.71430.6813
AUD 0.63270.6077
USD 0.49420.4772

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video
  2. Wage saga
  3. Police question 17-year-old for alleged sex assault
  4. 'Much higher pay rises'
  5. A-G confirms visit by ILO team
  6. Sami claims cane deduction illegal
  7. Mixed reactions on new system
  8. FRA to complete roadworks by 2018
  9. Transportation woes
  10. How Brennan will handle Hayne

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)