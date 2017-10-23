Northerners kick start Government grant distribution

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A resident receives his cheque for the MSME grant from Minister for Industry and Trade Faiyaz Koya. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:13PM THE distribution of micro and small business grants recipients of the 2016 and 2017 Micro and Small Business Grant Program began in Taveuni, Vanua Levu, today.

Today's event kick starts the issuance of MSBG 2016 and 2017 grants in the Northern Division, which will conclude in Nabouwalu, Bua, after disbursements in Savusavu, Labasa and Seaqaqa, respectively.

Speaking at Taveuni today, Minister for Industry and Trade Faiyaz Koya told people on the island he was aware that recipients of the grant had been anxiously awaiting today's event after being visited by the ministry's officials and the Fiji Development Bank some months back.