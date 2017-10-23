DPP: No charges against SODELPA youth activist

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA youth activist Jope Koroisavou. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:34PM FIJI'S Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde has today confirmed that no charges will be laid against SODELPA youth activist Jope Koroisavou.

Mr Koroisavou was arrested by Police in June early this year on suspicion of having committed offences under both the Public Order Act and the Crimes Act when he allegedly carried out a lone protest on Victoria Parade in Suva on June 26.

In a statement, the DPP stated there was insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges against Mr Koroisavou.

"...Therefore, the docket has been returned to Police and the file closed," Mr Pryde said.