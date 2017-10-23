Fiji Times case: State granted time to file amended information

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:28PM THE High Court in Suva has again granted the Prosecution 14 days to file amended information against the second, third, fourth and fifth accused persons in an alleged sedition case against three senior Fiji Times officials and The Fiji Times Limited.

Nai Lalakai Editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief, Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank Arts, the company and a letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca are charged with one count each of sedition.

The five appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva this morning.

They were alleged to have published a letter in the Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year that was likely to be seditious.

In his ruling today, Justice Rajasinghe advised the Prosecution to follow the relevant provisions in the Criminal Procedure Act when filing documents.

The matter has been adjourned to November 8.