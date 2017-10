/ Front page / News

Update: 3:26PM THE first-ever Pacific Roundtable on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) will be held in Nadi, Fiji, tomorrow.

Hosted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Fijian Government, the inaugural regional discussions would be opened by ICRC vice president Christine Beerli.

According to the organisers, climate change would be a topic of discussion during the meeting.