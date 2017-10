/ Front page / News

Update: 3:23PM WEIGHTLIFTING Fiji athletes will be competing for a spot to the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu later in December.

The competition will be held on October 28 and November 11 at the National Fitness Centre.

Coach Joe Vueti said those two trials on the two dates set would be very crucial for athletes vying for a spot to the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu.