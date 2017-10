/ Front page / News

Update: 3:15PM THREE students of a Nausori school in Fiji who allegedly raped a Year Nine student have been released on bail by the High Court in Suva.

The three who are expected to sit for their Year 13 external examinations tomorrow appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera this morning.

The alleged incident happened in August within the school premises.

The three will reappear in court on November 6.