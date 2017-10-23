Greymouth shooting leaves one dead

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:10PM GREYMOUTH, West Coast: A WOMAN died yesterday in what Police have described a tragic fatal shooting at an address in Greymouth yesterday afternoon.

Greymouth Area Commander West Coast Inspector Mel Aitken said they continued to make enquiries through the night into the fatal shooting.

He said a scene guard was in place overnight and a post mortem would be carried out later today.

A formal identification had not yet taken place.

Insp Aitken said yesterday's events had understandably upset many people in the community.

"Police are doing everything we can to support the family during this difficult time," Insp Aitken said.

"Our AOS and Police staff will continue to investigate lines of inquiry through the night.

"Tomorrow's focus will be on the scene examination which will take some time.

"It is too early for Police to comment on specific details but we will provide further information as our investigation progresses.

"We ask (members of) the public to report anyone acting suspiciously in the wider Greymouth area, to Police immediately on 111."

In an earlier report, Insp Aitken had said that at the time of the incident, it was thought that the person responsible for the shooting may have been known to the victim but that was yet to be established as fact.

"Based on what we know at this time (yesterday), it is thought that the offender may have traveled from the address with an associate, and could still be armed."