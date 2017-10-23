USP to hold 85th council meeting

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:18PM THE University of the South Pacific will hold its 85th Council meeting in Nadi tomorrow.

The USP Council is the institution's highest decision-making body and meetings are held twice a year to discuss the university's affairs.

The two-day meeting at the Tanoa International Hotel would be chaired by Council chair Winston Thompson.

The discussions are a lead up to the university's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2018.

A 50th anniversary logo, theme and website will be launched during the meeting.