USP to hold 85th council meeting

Update: 2:18PM THE University of the South Pacific will hold its 85th Council meeting in Nadi tomorrow.
The USP Council is the institution's highest decision-making body and meetings are held twice a year to discuss the university's affairs.
The two-day meeting at the Tanoa International Hotel would be chaired by Council chair Winston Thompson.
The discussions are a lead up to the university's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2018.
A 50th anniversary logo, theme and website will be launched during the meeting.