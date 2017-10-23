Fiji Time: 8:28 PM on Monday 23 October

Regional meet addresses gender-violence in emergencies

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, October 23, 2017

Update: 2:12PM KEY representatives from Government ministries and civil society organisations (CSOs) across Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Samoa are gathering in Suva from today to share knowledge and identify solutions to prevent and respond to gender-based violence in emergencies (GBViE).

Speaking at the workshop, FWCC coordinator Shamima Ali said with the intensity of disasters increasing in the Pacific region, the risk of gender-based violence in emergencies (GBViE) for women and children was also increasing.

FWCC is working towards the elimination of violence against women in Fiji and the Pacific region and provides 24-hour counseling and emergency support; community education to raise awareness on violence against women as a human rights violation, and male advocacy to change ingrained attitudes which promote and perpetuate gender inequality. 

The workshop ends on Friday.








