Two dead in Auckland crash

Update: 1:35PM AUCKLAND, NZ: TWO people are dead following a crash on St Lukes Road in Auckland overnight.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard of Auckland Police said at 1.08am, Police on the North Western motorway saw a speeding vehicle, which it pursued.

He said the vehicle had been sighted traveling at approximately 130kph in an 80kph zone.

"The vehicle did not pull over and instead fled from Police. The vehicle exited the motorway at the St Lukes off-ramp and at 1.12am, when overtaking another vehicle, crashed into a tree on St Lukes Road," Det.Insp Beard said.

He said five people were in the vehicle.

He confirmed dead is a 25-year-old Auckland woman and a 29-year-old Auckland man who were both rear seat passengers.

"The driver believed to be a 22-year-old man, and two other passengers have been hospitalised with moderate to serious injuries.

"The crash has been referred to the IPCA and Police are also conducting our own investigation, both of which are standard procedure.

"Police would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle being overtaken at the time of the crash, as well any other witnesses to the pursuit - please call Auckland Central Police Station on 09 302 6400."