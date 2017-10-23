Regional reps reminded to maintain and sustain biodiversity

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:09PM REPRESENTATIVES at the Regional Dialogue and Learning Mission on Integrating Biodiversity and Climate Change at the National Level in Pacific Island Countries was today reminded of the importance of sustaining and maintaining biodiversity from the impact of climate change.

Ministry of Environment permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe said the ecosystem was critical to our daily survival and that was why it was important to look at solutions, mitigation and adaptation measures on how it could be sustained and maintained.

Forty participants from seven countries in the Pacific region are represented in this week-long regional meet.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme and SwedBio at the Stockholm Resilience Centre.