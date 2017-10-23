Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Two teenage boys have been charged with rape and trafficking over the sex video circulated on social media last week. Picture: File

Update: 11:26AM POLICE have issued a statement saying there is a correction to the charges laid on two students who are allegedly involved in a sexual assault case that went viral on social media.

"The first accused, a 17-year-old has been charged with one count of abduction of a girl below the age of 18 years and one count of defilement between the age of 13 - 18 years of age," said Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

"The second 17-year-old accused has been charged with only one count of trafficking of obscene publication."

A statement issued earlier this morning had said the first accused had been charged with one count of rape while the second accused, also a 17-year-old had been charged with one count of rape and one count of trafficking of obscene publication.

Both will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon.