A place close to their hearts

+ Enlarge this image Waitovu Methodist Church steward Mosese Bukalidi at the village church on Ovalau. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

FOR people living in Waitovu Village, the Waitovu Methodist Church holds a significant place in their hearts when it comes to spiritual guidance and seeking the Word of God.

In this week's Point of Origin column, this newspaper looks at the history behind the church's introduction and existence on the island of Ovalau.

Situated just close to the coastal beach outside Levuka Town, the church has been an inspiration for many in the area.

According to church steward, Mosese Bukalidi, the church was opened in 1977 in the village and since then, its presence had been known around the island.

"All the concrete blocks for the church was bought by a certain man, Rama, who resides at Jittu Estate in Suva," Mr Bukalidi said.

"The builder was Viliame Qelo, a man from Tubou in Lakeba, Lau and his wife is from Lovoni in Ovalau."

Mr Bukalidi said the Methodist Church was the first to arrive in Levuka and he was the 18th steward to serve the church.

"The church has been here for more than 40 years or so. The chiefs gave this piece of land to the Methodist Church back then so that they can make the church," he said.

"Christianity started in Ovalau and then it spread to the other parts of the island. The church has its own social structure which involves every member of the village."

Mr Bukalidi said each and every member of the church had a special role to play in the day-to-day activities of the church.

"In the village community, it is easier compared to places in the urban areas. People and members give willingly and they are faithful to the church's cause."

He said at the moment, there were 53 households in the village and the number of member's that the church could accommodate was about 190.

He added that during Tropical Cyclone Winston, the church faced the full brunt of the impact and sustained extensive damage to its structure.

"The whole "vanua" came to help rebuild the church. Before the assistance from the Government and other non-government organisations (NGOs), they were the first ones to mobilise," he said.

He said village prayers were conducted every morning and evening at 4am and 7pm respectively.

He added that the lali also played a vital role in the church services with its beat signifying certain church sessions during the day.

"The Wednesday service is for cell groups which consist of two to three families. There are six cell groups altogether in the village. The main church service is conducted every Sunday," Mr Bukalidi said.

He revealed that every three months, the vanua and the church community meet, where plans were drawn up on how to take the church forward.

"Our future plan is to expand the church. The short-term plan now is that, each man in the village has to provide one roofing-iron to help change the roof of the church," he said.

"Some of our members work at the government ministries here in Levuka, some work at Pacific Fishing Company Limited (PAFCO) and majority are self-employed doing farming. The village's main source of income was selling yaqona (Kava)."

He said despite the church being small in nature and heavily damaged during TC Winston, the members had big hearts and courage to continue with the church's mission which was to serve God's purpose.

Mr Bukalidi said the church's budget for one year was a minimum of $15,000 for the village to cater for its daily services.

"When doing "soli" (fundraising) in March every year, members are able to meet the financial cost all the time," he said.

However, according to Mr Bukalidi, one of the obstacles they face was the introduction of new church denominations in the area where the members diverted to.

"Some of the members join these new denominations and after some time, they come back. The numbers keep on going up and down," he said.

But he insisted that there was a major advantage of having a church situated in villages such as Waitovu Village.

"It's a village church and the vanua calls for help and the people listen to them. It's a show of respect. The Waitovu Church is part of the Levuka circuit and the Lomaiviti Division," he said.

Mr Bukalidi , who has 20 years' experience of being a church steward said the first girmitya that came to Fiji, were the first ones to settle in Levuka.

"As you can see also, there is a mosque and a temple a couple of hundred metres from this village. There hasn't been a case where the three religions have come into disagreement about something. This shows the maturity and the understanding among us," he said.

"When we have the soli, Muslims and Hindus also contribute at the social gatherings. We sit together and we talk and enjoy ourselves. The members discuss about each other's problems and we try to help each other out."

Mr Bukalidi's main message to the people of Fiji is to embrace each others' culture and traditions and respect people of all religions.

He said the church was a place for people to learn about God and His teachings and to practise it in real life.

