AT least a taxidriver, a mini-van and also a part-time taxidriver and a civil servant-turned-farmer believe in the existence of the sex industry.

They shared a common sentiment that sex workers helped them with their personal sexual needs just as it probably does to others who used the service for the same reason as they do.

Bob (*not his real name) is a single 31-year-old man who has been driving the family taxi for a living since he was 24 years old.

Another of Bob's colleague made the referral for this interview which he preferred to give only over the phone.

Bob's first experience with a sex worker was a few months after he started driving his father's taxi, operating out of a popular base along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

"There was a friend of mine, he is also a taxidriver and we operated out of the same base, and he used to go out a lot with the sex workers. He knew most of them along Rewa St and along the Grantham Rd and Vatuwaqa area," he said.

"One time, me and my friend were on day off and we had beer at my friend's place and we cooked, just me and him. In the night, we went out to get few more bottles from a nearby shop. We were returning when my friend stopped at Grantham Rd and we picked up two girls to join us.

"Yes, both the girls agreed to join us for a few hours, have drinks and eat," Bob said.

He said he remembered he paid $80 that night, but he does not know how much his friend paid because he remembered seeing the young woman leave later the next morning.

Seven years later, Bob says he still uses the services of sex workers, and now has three favourites who he would call on the phone when he needed them.

"I am not married yet and I don't have a girlfriend but when I have the urge to have sex, I call one of the three girls I know. I always make sure to use condoms all the time," he said.

Bob said he did not have any problem paying for the services of the sex worker who he added were of legal age and were mature women.

He said he only hired women sex workers now and he avoided transsexual men because of a bad experience where he was robbed of money in his taxi.

"There are people out there who need the services of sex workers and there are sex workers available to provide that service so why not allow it?

"The client gets what he wants and pays for and the sex worker makes her money but as long as it is safe for both (parties)."

Tom (*not his real name), a mini-van driver and part-time taxidriver, shared the same sentiment.

Tom made it known that he is in a relationship and says he is in his late 30s.

He declined to reveal any personal details and asked not to be recorded or photographed during this interview.

Speaking in vernacular, Tom said he would be settling down soon so he was very cautious about this interview.

But in that informal chat, he said he had associated with sex workers for a long time since his younger days, probably at 23 or 24 years old as he tries to recall.

Back then, Tom, who studied up to Year 11, said he would usually pay $30 to $50 for sex, depending on the sex worker he hired.

He would do this weekly at times, but mostly and definitely every fortnight.

His last encounter with a sex worker though was during the new year holidays this year, and he had never engaged one since then.

Tom said he had met a woman and they had plans to settle down soon.

However, he said there were people out there who needed this service, citing single people, and those who had separated and were not partnered, which he had seen over the years with people he knew.

He said sex workers could just contribute to addressing sexual offences committed in the country because people with sexual urges know there is a place to go to relieve their personal desire.

That would probably be the case for a former civil servant and now a farmer.

Brad (*not his real name), 44, had worked in Viti Levu for more than 15 years before he moved to Vanua Levu a few years ago where he acquired a piece of farmland.

Brad, once married and separated with two grown-up sons, often resorted to sex workers before he moved to his farm.

"For me, it was more of a need-basis. I am separated and I am not seeing anyone else. So only when I needed it, then I would go out and get it," he said, adding he engaged the services of a sex worker fortnightly in time for his pay week.

"I have a taxidriver friend who would drive me to the popular spots in town if I needed the services of a sex worker," he said.

"At one point, I would just call my taxidriver and he would go and pick up the sex worker who I always hire and bring her home."

Brad said he used to pay a standard $100 to his sex worker friend whom he had been acquainted with for a few years.

He said since moving to Vanua Levu, he had only hired the services of a Labasa sex worker once but his other recent encounters had all been in Suva.

"Many may find it wrong and we know it is illegal, but these people are providing a service to a segment of the population who need it.

"But if this trade can be decriminalised, I guess both sex workers and their clients could operate in a more safe environment, and by law would be required to practise safe sex and in a professional manner too," Brad said.

"I don't think the sex industry in Fiji is going to disappear any time soon, it has been there for a very long time.

"Sex is a normal thing for us human beings, it is part of life but maybe to protect both the sex workers and the clients, authorities should consider reviewing the law."

In an interview last week, Survival Advocacy Network (SAN) Fiji project co-ordinator and manager Sesenieli Naitala said sex workers in Fiji today provided more than just sex services to certain members of the public.

Naitala said there were other services like providing escorts to functions and dinner dates as well which were being provided to clients today.

She added sex workers also needed to be protected and respected and decriminalising this trade would help that a lot.

"A lot of negative perceptions are formed against sex workers because it has been criminalised a lot and that needs to be changed."