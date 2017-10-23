Video camera to assist NFA work

/ Front page / News

A VIDEO camera given to the National Fire Authority by Carpenters Fiji Ltd would help in fire investigations and research work.

While receiving the video camera, NFA acting CEO Mileta Seniroqa thanked Carpenters Fiji Ltd for the gadget.

"It's a timely donation for the NFA as this camera will boost our fire investigations and research work, enabling the NFA to keep a record of the findings on video," she said.

"It will also be used for our fire safety awareness programs and official events which will enable us to assess the effectiveness of each event and improve on our delivery where necessary.

"It is very important to have such equipment and we are grateful to Carpenters Fiji," Ms Seniroqa said.

While handing over the camera, Homemaker operations manager Ugesh Lal said they were proud to assist NFA.

"We hope that the video camera will contribute to the growth of the NFA's Fire Investigations Department and research developments.

"This is also part of our community service initiatives and we are happy to be contributing effectively to the fire service's efforts in the early mitigation of fires and other emergencies in our communities," Mr Lal added.