Fiji Time: 1:45 PM on Monday 23 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call for more pageant support

Avneel Chand
Monday, October 23, 2017

LOCAL Government Minister Parveen Kumar is calling on businesses and agencies to step up and support the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant, which started in Suva on Saturday.

While acknowledging Telecom Fiji Ltd for their support, Mr Kumar challenged corporate bodies and agencies to support the initiative. "I challenge other corporate organisations and agencies to come on board to support this initiative, this pageant is not only to crown Miss Fiji, but this pageant is to find our Fijian ambassador to the Miss Pacific Island Pageant," he said. He added the winner of the pageant would have a big responsibility on her shoulders and therefore, it was important that the pageant received appropriate support.

"This young lady will represent every Fijian, so it is only proper that you all provide support towards this pageant as sponsors or as co-sponsors."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.658153.6581
GBP 0.37210.3641
EUR 0.41850.4065
NZD 0.71430.6813
AUD 0.63270.6077
USD 0.49420.4772

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video
  2. Wage saga
  3. Police question 17-year-old for alleged sex assault
  4. 'Much higher pay rises'
  5. A-G confirms visit by ILO team
  6. Sami claims cane deduction illegal
  7. Mixed reactions on new system
  8. FRA to complete roadworks by 2018
  9. Transportation woes
  10. PM thanks resort for environment initiatives

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)