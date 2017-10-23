Call for more pageant support

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Suva Candace Veramu waves to the crowd accompanied by fellow contestants as they march along the streets of Suva during the 2017 Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant official opening on Saturday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

LOCAL Government Minister Parveen Kumar is calling on businesses and agencies to step up and support the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant, which started in Suva on Saturday.

While acknowledging Telecom Fiji Ltd for their support, Mr Kumar challenged corporate bodies and agencies to support the initiative. "I challenge other corporate organisations and agencies to come on board to support this initiative, this pageant is not only to crown Miss Fiji, but this pageant is to find our Fijian ambassador to the Miss Pacific Island Pageant," he said. He added the winner of the pageant would have a big responsibility on her shoulders and therefore, it was important that the pageant received appropriate support.

"This young lady will represent every Fijian, so it is only proper that you all provide support towards this pageant as sponsors or as co-sponsors."